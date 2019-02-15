Namibia: Removed Rundu Councillors Threaten to Sue Swapo

Three Rundu councillors who were removed from their positions by Swapo on Wednesday gave the ruling party an ultimatum to drop their plan to recall the politicians or face legal action.

The three councillors - Isak Kandingu, Toini Hausiku and Anastacia Antonio wrote to the Swapo party secretary general Sophia Shaningwa on Thursday through their lawyer Kadhila Amoomo Legal Practitioners.

Kandingu was elected mayor last week while Toini Hausiku, the wife of Swapo's deputy secretary general Marco Hausiku, was made the new deputy mayor.

Antonio was re-elected chairperson of the management committee.

Shaningwa removed the councillors on Wednesday for allegedly defying party directives and voting for opposition party leaders at the town council.

"We now, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from any action withdrawing our clients from office as councillors immediately," lawyer Samson Enkali from Kadhila Amoomo Legal Practitioners said in a letter dated 14 February 2019.

"We further demand that you provide an undertaking that you will not persist any further with any action intended to enforce your aforesaid decision," the lawyer said.

According to him, the three councillors will approach the High Court if the party does not undertake to withdraw the councillors by 12h00 on Friday, 15 February 2019.

The law firm said Shaningwa removed the councillors "without having afforded our clients an opportunity to be heard before such decision was made and without following due process of law".

According to Shaningwa, Kandingu had been recalled for accepting nomination as mayor, in defiance of the party directive, while also being supported by an opposition councillor.

She said Anastacia Antonio had been recalled for nominating an opposition councillor to the council's management committee.