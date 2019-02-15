Eritrean National Cultural Troupe Departed to Ethiopia

Asmara — Eritrean national cultural troupe comprising Sibrit and other legendary and young musicians and singers departed to Ethiopia today, 14 February, to perform musical concert in various Ethiopian cities.

According to Mr. Micael Teferi, coordinator of the cultural troupe, objective of the program is to celebrate the peace and friendship agreement signed and to develop cultural relations between the two countries. Mr. Micael also said that similar programs will be organized in the future.

The tour will cover the cities of Bahir-Dar, Adama, Hawassa, and Addis Ababa, from 14 - 24 February.