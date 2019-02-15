Eritrea: NRS Culture and Sports Branch Activity Assessment Meeting

Massawa — The Culture and Sports Department at the Northern Red Sea region conducted activity assessment meeting on 13 February in the port city of Massawa. The meeting in which Eritrean and foreign experts took part was focused on the archeological and exploration activities as well as researches conducted and findings.

At the meeting research papers on "Eritrea: Danakil Depression", "Port of Adulis and its Significance", 'Research and Management of Cultural Heritage in the Northern red Sea region" as well as "Importance of Documentation of Cultural Heritage" were presented.

In his presentation "Adulis Archeological Park", Dr. Tsegai Medin, head of Archeology and Sociology Research at the Commission of Culture and Sports, gave extensive briefing on the research projects conducted and findings of important ancient traces in Engel Ela-Ramuda from 2012 to 2019 and in Buia from 1995 to 2019.

Dr. Tsegai indicated that the findings have attracted the attention of many experts and that will be presented at the Barcelona annual festival to be held from 26 February to 6 March.

Prof. Serena Massa, coordinator of the Adulis Archeological Research Project, in her research paper "Port of Adulis and Its Significance" gave detailed briefing on the historical background of the ancient port city of Adulis, its significance and influence in the economic, social and political sectors as well as the damage it sustained through continuous excavations. Prof. Serena said that new findings have been documented through the joint project that has been initiated beginning from 2011.

Prof. Serena indicated that along side the archeological activities there is "Adulis Archeological Park" project aimed at developing the tourism resources of the area.

The research papers "Research and Management of Cultural Heritage in the Northern Red Sea region" and "Importance of Documentation of Cultural Heritage" were presented by the staff members of the Commission of Culture and Sports.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the papers presented and adopted various recommendations.

Speaking at the event, Brig. Gen. Tekle Libsu, Governor of the Northern Red Sea region, said that ancient heritages are the manifestations of our identity, history and culture and that the awareness of the society is vital for their preservation.