Ethiopia: U.S Launches U.S.$40 Million to Support Universal Health Coverage Goal

Addis Ababa — The United States have launched a new five-year 40 million USD Health Financing Improvement Program to support Ethiopia's capacity to provide quality affordable healthcare for citizens across the country, according to USA Embassy in Ethiopia.

A press release issued today stated that U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will work with the Ministry of Health to strengthen policy and financing reforms that enable public and private entities to better provide primary health services while reducing out-of-pocket expenses for Ethiopians.

The program will focus on mobilizing increased domestic resources and streamlining medical insurance schemes to expand coverage to millions more people during the time.

The project will also work with public and private healthcare providers to enhance the utilization of resources and revenues to finance their services, the release stated.

USAID's Health Financing Improvement Program builds upon the successes of earlier investments like USAID's community-based health insurance initiative, which currently provides medical coverage to nearly 20 million Ethiopians nationwide.

According to the embassy, the United States has provided over 4 billion USD in development and humanitarian assistance for Ethiopia over the past five years.