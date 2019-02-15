Zambia: President Bids Farewell to Ambassadors of Zambia, Liberia

Addis Ababa — President Sahlework Zewdie bid farewell today to the ambassadors of Liberia and Zambia. During the occasion, Zambia's Ambassador to Ethiopia Susan Sikaneta said she "has witnessed a lot of changes in Ethiopia, especially after premier Abiy Ahmed came to power. I really feel joy for Africa. We've got a leader who can do many things in such a short time."

Liberia's Ambassador to Ethiopia George S.W. Patten also appreciated the reform in Ethiopia and its role in the Horn of Africa in bringing peace and stability.

President Sahlework Zewdie said on her part Ethiopia has special interest to enhance economic, social and political relations with African countries.

Ethiopia will continue working to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment with Zambia and Liberia, she added.