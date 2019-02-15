Gambia: Deportation of Gambians - the Government Should Clarify

All Gambians know that the United States Government did announce the imposition of a ban on the acquisition of visas by government officials and their families, except in limited circumstances, until the government agrees to identify people suspected to be Gambians and give them documents so that they could travel back to The Gambia.

Foroyaa will investigate from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs whether the ban has been lifted and on what basis.

Government should always be open to its citizenry and conduct its affairs in a transparent manner. Nothing should be hidden from the citizenry. Actions should be explicable to the citizenry.

It is important for Gambians to depend on facts to draw conclusion and take position. Speculation will not help. Deportation needs to be contained and the treatment of our citizens must be human.