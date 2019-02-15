Liberia: "We Will Give 'Executive Horn' Befitting Burial," - President Weah

President George Weah says he feels overwhelmed with grief and is personally touched by the death of Gabriel Nyaneti Wilson, a staff of the Ministry of State (MoS) for Presidential Affairs and with whom he had interacted on the morning of the Sunday he died, an Executive Mansion release has said.

The President, who visited the New George Gulf residence of the bereaved family on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, in order to sympathize with the deceased's relatives, said he had a special relationship with the late Gabriel Wilson, popularly known as "Executive Horn," and it was unfortunate that he died barely a year of "my presidency."

"Let me share what he said when I first met him blowing a horn sometime before I became President," the President said. "He said, 'I will die behind you,' after our interaction."

President Weah meanwhile expressed condolences to the bereaved family, and assured them that the government would work with them to give the late Wilson a memorable burial.

"This is a sad day for us," the President said, adding: "These are trying times for us. On Friday we buried a Deputy Defense Minister. On Saturday, we lost Senator Geraldine Doe-Sheriff, and on Sunday, we lost Gabriel Wilson and Victoria Wlue, who turned out to be my family member."

He recalled the brief interaction he had with "Executive Horn" early Sunday at his residence, after Wilson joined his colleagues for the trip to Gbarnga that turned fatal.

The late Wilson was one of two persons who lost their lives on Sunday, February 10, 2019, as a result of a tragic accident involving a land cruiser jeep assigned with the Executive Mansion Press and a vehicle belonging to Cllr. Wilkins Wright, on the Gbarnga-Monrovia highway.

President Weah emphasized government's incalculable appreciation for the fallen MoS employee's immense contributions to the state. He had served as an officer of the Special Security Service (SSS), now Executive Protection Service (EPS), and later turned traditional horn blower for the presidency.

The late Wilson will be honored by swathing the national ensign on his casket. Besides giving him a befitting burial, Weah also assured the family of government's commitment to provide the necessary assistance to the deceased's children for as long as possible.

President Weah also granted the request of the late Wilson's family to take his remains to his birthplace in Cavalla, Maryland County. The family thanked the President for showing up at their residence, for the special attention and support the government has been rendering them since the incident, and for accepting to grant the family's wish for burial in the countryside.

Earlier, President Weah paid a visit to the home of the late Victoria Wlue, who also lost her life riding in the car which the government claimed intruded into the presidential motorcade, triggering the accident.