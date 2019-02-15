Liberia: BYC Football Promotes Two Players to Senior Team

Champion club Barrack Young Controllers (BYC) has promoted two of its junior players from BYC-II to the senior team (BYC-I) for the upcoming 2019 Liberia Football Association National League.

Central defender Solomon Zeah and attacking midfielder Julius Quellie have been promoted to the senior squad, as they have earned the right to compete at the highest level of Liberian football, an official said.

The two players were instrumental in BYC-II's winning the LFA 2017 league but could not defend their title in the just ended season.

Julius won the 2017 Second Division Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, and his ascension means midfielder Edwin Davies will now team with William Seigeh and new signing Irvin Gbotoe at BYC-II.

Julius's addition to BYC-I also means the club's midfield is anticipated to be the most dangerous in the league, with a creative and physical combination behind Abdulai Bility and Tapia Fornah.

Zeah will have to fight for a place at central back, along with seniors Teah Dennis and Eugene Swen.

Speaking at the club's traditional promotion ceremony where both players were escorted from BYC-II to BYC-I by the captains in front of their teammates and supporters, President Nathaniel Sherman said the players have been given the right at the top and challenged them to fight for their position.

"Today is a great day in your lives, and you need to make the best use of it. This is why we made an investment in BYC-II so it tells you that once you do well you will get promoted," he said.

He also challenged players of BYC-II to see the promotion of their former teammates as their motivation.

Speaking about the additional players to the team that won the LFA Championship, BYC-I Coach Robert Lartey said: "Every player will have to fight for his place in the team, because competition for a starting win is much higher than last season, and we don't show favoritism; whoever is the best will play; it's as simple as that."