Liberia: CBL Clarifies Fiscal Developments in 2018 Annual Report

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) says its attention has been drawn to public reaction to the data in the Fiscal Developments Section (Section 3.7 on Pages 37-41) of the CBL's 2018 Annual Report (January 1-December 31, 2018) published on January 25, 2019.

According to a press release signed by Executive Governor Nathaniel R. Patray, lll, the CBL noted that the numbers reported in the fiscal section of the report are not reflective of the fiscal positions of current and previous fiscal periods.

Consequently, the release said the CBL has therefore removed the fiscal section in its report and noted that all fiscal data are reported in fiscal outturns and fiscal reports published on the website of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP).