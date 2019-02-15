Liberia: Cuttington Alumni Association to Install New Officers Feb. 24

Cuttington University Alumni Association of Liberia and the Diaspora will install a new corps of officers during festivities marking the university's 130th Founder's Day, planned for the weekend of February 22-25, 2019, at the main campus in Suakoko, Bong County.

The new leadership comprise: S. Tornorlah Varpilah (class of 1984), president; Garmai Kpedebah Nyuangar (2011), vice president; Vivien Charles Jones (1983), treasurer; Gimah Amy Sambollah (2014), secretary general; and Princess K. Jones (2008), chaplain.

Varpilah served in several senior government positions, including Deputy Minister of Health for Planning, Research and Development, Ministry of Health and Social Welfare; Deputy Minister of Administration, Minister of Health and Social Welfare; Minister of Youth and Sports; Minister of Transport; and chairman of the Boards of Directors for the Freeport and Central Research Agricultural Institute (CARI) during the leadership of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

He currently serves as President of the Board of Directors of Phebe Hospital and is the owner of Passion Investment Corporation, which comprises Passion Hotel, Passion Furniture and Firestone Wood Products, Passion Finance Services, and Passion Poultry in Gbarnga. Varpilah succeeds Charles D. B. Allen, Jr., who has headed the organization since 2011. The new officers were elected in December.

The Founder's Day celebration is designed to give alumni members an opportunity to return to campus to reminisce, mingle with students and discuss how the alumni can get involved in the upliftment of their alma mater.

The 2019 celebration will reflect on the theme: "Reawakening the Cuttington Spirit." The event will feature open-space conversations about the future of Cuttington, how alumni can provide career development support for students. There will also be sports, board games and a bonfire.

The installation ceremony will take place at 7 p.m., followed by a dinner dance party. Alexander Cummings, a former student of Cuttington and standard bearer of the Alternative National Congress, will deliver the keynote address.

"We are really hoping that our alumni will turn out in full force to reconnect with a place that prepared them for their professional and academic lives," Varpilah said. "We want to get as many alumni involved in working toward uplifting Cuttington. The university has a lot of challenges. It's time that the alumni, especially those in Liberia, help the university."