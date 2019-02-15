Liberia: APM Terminals Liberia Begins 24-Hour Berthing

APM Terminals holds the concession to operate the Free Port of Monrovia for 25 years.

Vessels coming to Liberia can now berth at the Freeport of Monrovia any time of the day and this has eliminated vessel waiting time and has improved efficiency and reduced logistics cost, APM Terminals Liberia announced on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

According to an official release, the company has commenced the berthing of vessels 24-hour a day at the Freeport of Monrovia. "Until now, the berthing, mooring, pilotage, and towage of vessels at the Freeport of Monrovia was restricted to only day-time operations between 8am-6pm," the release said.

"To make this possible," the APM Terminals Liberia said, "we have invested in training our people, installed lighting towers on the quayside and tugs, and worked with the National Port Authority to deploy navigational aids in the approach channel."

George Adjei, APM Terminals Liberia Managing Director, said "all of this investment was a prerequisite for the entity, as safety is at the forefront of everything we do."

Another official, Karl Gnonlonfin added, "being able to berth a vessel in our port at any time of the day, including night hours, will be a great boost to our customers' satisfaction, have a huge impact on the total transport and logistics cost and also align with our yard and gate operations. APM Terminals Liberia operates a 24-hour port having to berth vessels at night will increase the efficiency of the port."

The 24-hour berthing and marine service will reduce vessel waiting time outside the Freeport of Monrovia, reducing idle time and lower operating costs. Importers and exporters will also see benefits from the more efficient vessel movements, as their cargo will be able to arrive and depart Liberia faster allowing them to get their goods to market faster.

"Achieving this milestone for the maritime industry in Liberia would not have been possible without the collaboration of the Executives and the National Port Authority and their Harbor Masters," Mr. Adjei added. "The collaboration shows the partnership to achieve a common goal in the marine sector."

APM Terminals Liberia is a part of A. P. Moller-Maersk, an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers' supply chains. As a global leader in shipping services, APM Terminals Liberia operates in 130 countries and employs roughly 75,000 people.

The company's mission, according to officials, is to enable and facilitate global supply chains and provide opportunities for its customers to trade globally. It has invested US$125 million in Liberia on equipment, technology, civil works and modernization of the port, and employs over 250 people, and indirectly employs a further 700 people, virtually all of whom are Liberians.