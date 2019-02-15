Gambia: GAF Won't Have It Easy - Says Tallinding's Darboe

Sanna SK Darboe, the head coach for Tallinding United insists his side cannot afford a defeat in their forthcoming match against Gambia Armed Forces.

'We are composed and we know how GAF FC is. We know they are physical and have agile players but we will work on them very well and prepare ourselves because we are from a defeat because we are not going to sit back and allow GAF FC to win us. The match will be a comeback game for us,' he said.

He said it is going to be a very big derby because they are going to play with their former head coach who now coaches Armed Forces.

'This time around it is going to be different and they are going to see a different Tallinding United,' he said.

He said Tallinding have won GAF FC during the Press Season text matches: 'We are hopeful of doing the same.'

Darboe's side over the weekend lost 2-0 against Gambia Ports Authority.

In his reaction, the gaffer said his boys have played well in the first half but were on the wrong side in the second half.

'The strength of GPA is through set pieces and we lost three of our key players through injury including my central defender. Their absence played a big role in our defeat today,' he adduced.

'Ports capitalized on our weaknesses which was a very difficult moments for us.

Tactically, we were not discipline in the second half. Definitely, they should organized themselves in the second half but this was not happening. That was why Ports also capitalized on our weaknesses.'