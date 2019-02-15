Sudan: Turkish Foreign Minister Affirms His Country's Full Support to Sudan

Ankara — Turkish Foreign Minister, Mouloud Gawish Oglu, has reiterated his country's full support to Sudan and aspiration to perpetuate security, stability and development in all its parts.

The Turkish Minister said during a meeting with the Minister of Federal Governemnt Chamber and Envoy of the President of the Republic, Hamid Mumtaz and his accompanying delegation in Ankara, Wednesday, in the presence of Sudan ambassador to Ankara, Yusuf Al-Kordofani ,that his country will continue efforts to build and develop strategic partnership between the two countries through implementation of projects agreed upon in Sudan.

Oglu affirmed that he would visit Sudan soon to prepare the coming meetings of the Higher Council for Strategic Cooperation, which is chaired by the presidents of the two countries.

Mumtaz, who arrived in Ankara Wednesday, carrying a written message from President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer al-Bashir to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was accompanied by Minister of Information, Communications and Information Technology, Bushara Jumaa Aro and MP, Samia Ahmed Mohammed.

The delegation informed the Turkish side on developments of situations in Sudan on background of the recent protests.

Minister of Information and Communications said that the meeting touched on bilateral relations and regional, international issues of common concern.

Meanwhile, the Turkish T.R.T channel interviewed Ministre of Federal Government Chambers, Hamid Mumtaz in which he reviewed developments of situations in Sudan and stressed prevalence of security and stability in trhe country , referring to progress of relations between Sudan and Turkey.