Sudan: Foreign Ministry Assistant Undersecretary Meets Belgian Ambassador

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry Assistant Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Ambassador Ilham Ibrahim Mohamed Ahmed, met at her office Wednesday with Belgian Ambassador non-resident in Sudan, Sibille de Cartier.

The Assistant Undersecretary lauded level of relations between the two countries and appreciated Belgium's supportive stance to Sudan at bilateral and international levels.

Ambassador Ilham informed the Ambassador of Belgium on overall situations in the country and Sudan's efforts on achievement of peace, resolution of conflicts in the region, especially in South Sudan, Libya and Central Africa Republic (CAR).

The meeting also touched on current arrangements for UNAMID's exit and measures taken by the Sudan to curb illegal migration and human smuggling.

The Belgium ambassador, for her part, pledged to work for fostering bilateral relations, coordinating positions at regional and international levels as well as exchange of experiences between Sudan and Belgium.