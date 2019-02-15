South Africa: 5 Cullinan Pupils Arrested for Drug Dealing

Five pupils at a high school in Cullinan, outside Pretoria, were arrested on Wednesday on drug dealing charges.

According to police spokesperson Constable Connie Moganedi, sector managers arrested the five pupils. It is alleged that they were dealing in drugs from a local high school.

The pupils appeared in the Cullinan Magistrate's Court on Thursday and were granted R500 bail each, police spokesperson Constable Connie Moganedi said.

"The suspects, aged between 19 and 22, were searched during the police school safety operation and found in possession of what was suspected to be CAT," she said.

The arrests follow that of a 20-year-old pupil from the same school on Tuesday for possession of suspected drugs.

The pupil appeared in court on Wednesday, Moganedi said.

She urged parents and teachers to join the police in the fight against the use of illegal substances.

"Everyone should be observant and become aware when children are reacting to peer pressure which leads young people to believe that turning to drugs and alcohol is how to become popular in high school...high school is often the first time that many children encounter illegal substances and the curiosity can be too much to resist," she said.

