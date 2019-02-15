14 February 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali President Receives Credentials of New Ambassadors

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has received the diplomatic credentials from two new ambassadors into the country. The ambassadors are Rahul Chabbra of India and Nigeria's Vincent Omeokachie.

The diplomats delivered a letter from the leaders of their respective states to Somali president. In his letter via Indian ambassador, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked Somali government and its people for the warm welcome and growing bilateral ties between the two countries.

On his part, Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo who received greetings letter from his Nigerian counterpart, Mohammadu Buhari has thanked the west African state for its peacekeeping mission in Somalia particularly in the AMISOM police sector that trains the Somali police force. Somali leader pledged to strengthen the diplomatic ties between India and Nigeria.

Two diplomats are part of the growing diplomatic interest in Somalia as the country experience relative peace.

Somalia

Trade Project Builds Economy, Leaders Seek More

As a yearlong project aimed at helping Somaliland develop its trade relationship with Ethiopia winds down, top leaders… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.