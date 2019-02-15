Somalia: Somali President Receives Credentials of New Ambassadors

Somali president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has received the diplomatic credentials from two new ambassadors into the country. The ambassadors are Rahul Chabbra of India and Nigeria's Vincent Omeokachie.

The diplomats delivered a letter from the leaders of their respective states to Somali president. In his letter via Indian ambassador, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked Somali government and its people for the warm welcome and growing bilateral ties between the two countries.

On his part, Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo who received greetings letter from his Nigerian counterpart, Mohammadu Buhari has thanked the west African state for its peacekeeping mission in Somalia particularly in the AMISOM police sector that trains the Somali police force. Somali leader pledged to strengthen the diplomatic ties between India and Nigeria.

Two diplomats are part of the growing diplomatic interest in Somalia as the country experience relative peace.