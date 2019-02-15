South Africa: 6 Fishermen Die in Durban Boat Blaze

Six fishermen have died and three more were injured following a fire on board a fishing vessel in Durban Harbour near Belfast Road in the Bayhead area in KwaZulu-Natal.

Rescue Care operations director Garrith Jamieson told News24 that the fire started at around 14:30 on Thursday. The cause of the fire was unknown.

"Firefighters worked all through the night to put out the fire," Jamieson said.

"[Rescue workers] made the gruesome discovery around 02:00 this morning. Six people were found aboard the fishing vessel. They had unfortunately all passed away due to the injuries they had sustained," Jamieson said.

Three men had earlier been treated on the scene and transported to hospital on Thursday afternoon by Rescue Care Paramedics.

According to Jamieson, police were investigating the incident.

News24