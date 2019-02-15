Ghana: Kumasi Branch of SWAG Inaugurated

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has inaugurated its Ashanti regional branch on Tuesday.

SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah, Charles Osei Assibey, Professor Patrick Tumasi were among high profile personalities in attendance.

The Ashanti regional branch becomes the second branch inaugurated after Volta region.

Mr Yeboah, before making known the interim committee for the Kumasi branch, highlighted the benefits of being a member of the writers union and why Kumasi branch needs to be inaugurated.

"Kumasi by extension is the destination of sports in terms of Sports Journalism". SWAG was formed as far as 1975 and for the last 44-years we have been organising yearly awards for sports men and women. It is the longest ceremony awards in the country".

"SWAG is not only for the print media but for all those who will ask why they should join SWAG. We are a group of professionals with a common identity, common agenda, and vision. It is always important to come together for solidarity."

"It is affiliated to AIPS and is very good to be affiliated because it offers a lot of educational opportunities to young sports journalists to educational programmes outside Ghana".