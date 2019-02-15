Ghana: GBA's ROC Outlines Vision for W/R Boxing

The Chairman of the Ghana Boxing Authority's (GRA) Regional Outreach Committee (ROC), Mr Twintoh Walker has vowed to improve the level of boxing in the Western Region as he aims at making it one of the vibrant disciplines in the region.

Consequently, the ROC has drawn up a comprehensive programme to establish the sport and give it a sound footing in eight selected towns in the region.

In the selected towns, a combined team of the regional amateur and professional boxing officials will establish boxing clubs expected to raise teams to participate in a pilot boxing league.

The selected towns are Takoradi, Sekondi, New Takoradi, Agona, Effiakuma, Tarkwa, Axim and Prestea.

Speaking with the Times Sports on Tuesday, Mr Twintoh Walker who doubles as the president of the Central Region GBA, said the inauguration of the new clubs will be held on monthly basis, starting with the February 23 edition at New Takoradi.

"The aim of this programme is to get boxing to stand firm, build and sustain an excitement for the sport as well as making the youth engaged in it busy by training and competing constantly."

He said the ROC was also planning a regional amateur boxing drive that will assist amateur boxing development nationwide, starting from the Western Region and moving to the Volta, Ashanti and Eastern regions.

Mr Twintoh Walker revealed that, the Western Region will host the on-going National Boxing League dubbed 'Fist of Fury' in Takoradi next month.

The arrangement, he said, was concluded and approved by the GBA, GBF and the GBA Marketing and Technical Consultant, Mr Moses Foh Amoaning.

Meanwhile, the GBA ROC in collaboration with the regional branches of GBA, GBF and Western Regional Sport Authority directorate will hold a Press Conference tomorrow at the New Takoradi Shopping Mall at 1pm.

According to Mr Walker, the conference will brief the media on the programmes, activities and strategic plans of the GBA and GBF.

He appealed to the Constituency's Member of Parliament, Metropolitan and Municipal and Districts Assemblies, corporate bodies, individuals and philanthropist to join forces with the Western region's GBA and GBF to develop the sport of boxing in the region.