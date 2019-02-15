Ghana: Goaso, Techiman Get Nod... . As Capitals of Ahafo, Bono East Regions

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday announced the creation of the Bono East and Ahafo regions and named Techiman and Goaso as their respective capitals.

Making the announcement at two separate events at the forecourt of the Jubilee House in Accra, President Akufo-Addo presented the Instruments of Attestation to the traditional leaders who led delegations from both areas to participate in the events.

The Paramount Chief of Yeji, Nana Pemapem Yaw Kabrese V, led the delegation from the Bono East Region which was created under Constitutional Instrument (C.I 113) while the Omanhene of Yamfo Traditional Area, Nana Ansah Baah, led the team from the Ahafo Region, created by C.I 114

The two regions were created out of the Brong-Ahafo Region, as part of the six new regions expected to be created in addition to the existing regions by Friday, to bring the total number of regions in the country to 16.

President Akufo-Addo said the enthusiasm with which the people of the area took part in the consultative process leading to the creation of the regions, and the outcome of last December's referendum was an attestation to the fact that the people really needed the reorganisation of the region.

He said the Bono East Region, with its significant deposits of natural resources, should have been one of the developed parts of the country, adding that "a new era of progress and prosperity has dawned for the people of the region."

The President noted that many of the reasons that necessitated the creation of the region were not peculiar to the Bono East, saying the creation of the six new regions presented the country with an opportunity to serve better, the needs of the people through the effective reorganisation and distribution of public services and infrastructure.

He gave the assurance that the government would ensure the smooth take off and development of the region, and appealed to the people from the area to support the government's efforts to bring development to the area.

"I am confident that the development of Bono East would contribute to the making of the great nation of Ghana that we all desire... let us be up and doing," the President said.

On the Ahafo Region, he said the new region, home to a large deposit of gold, iron and bauxite and with significant percentage of the nation's food produce coming from there, the potential for development clearly existed.

"This is the beginning of a better and brighter future not only for Ahafo but also for mother Ghana. With creativity, hard work and innovation, we can together work to bring progress and prosperity to all parts of our country... lets work at it and I am confident we shall succeed," he said.

The current Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Evans Opoku Bobie, has been tasked to act as caretaker minister of both regions until substantive ministers iare appointed.