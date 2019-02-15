Ghana: Japan Grants Ghana U.S.$2.73 Million ... to Procure Vehicles, Gadgets for Police

The Japanese government has provided Ghana a grant of 300 million Yen (approximately US$2.73 million) to procure vehicles and communication gadgets for the Ghana Police Service.

Under the Japanese Economic and Social Development Programme, the grant is to advance the effectiveness of the security agency to enhance security in the country.

The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Tsutomu Himeno, and Ghana's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, signed and exchanged documents for the grant in Accra yesterday.

At the ceremony was the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu.

Speaking prior to the signing, Mr Tsutomu said the gesture was a continuation of his country's support to Ghana's socio-economic development under the aforementioned programme which started in 1987.

He said peace and security was paramount to the development of countries therefore, the provision of the grant to address the needs of Ghana Police Service and its agenda to build a world class service.

He recalled the assistance given to Ghana in the area of security, including training and grants, for security boats in 2018 and assured that "Japan will continue to engage the relevant authorities to solve security concerns in Ghana."

The Ambassador pledged the continual support of his country in other areas as well as the strengthening of the relations between the two countries which has been mutually beneficial.

Madam Botchwey recognised Japan's support to Ghana in health and infrastructure, and noted that the grant would enhance mobility and communication of the police.

She expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for complementing the efforts of the government and assured that the grant would be used for the intended purpose.

Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery, indicated the government's commitment to national security, adding that government would strengthen relations that would lead to the enhancement of security in the country.

He said the government would continue to put measures in place to ensure that the country became the oasis of peace in the sub-region by dealing with security issues decisively.