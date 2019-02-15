Ghana: UDS Alumni Appeals to Government to Tar Roads On Campuses

Nyakpala — Old students of the University for Development Studies (UDS) have appealed to the government to tar the roads on the University campuses.

Prof. Felix K Abagale, National President of the UDS Alumni who made the call, bemoaned the deplorable roads on the campuses saying that it was not only hampering academic work but affecting the health status of both the students and staff.

"We the national executives of the UDS Alumni wish to humbly appeal to the government to as a matter of urgency come to the aid of UDS by tarring all the roads on our campuses," Prof. Abagale pleaded.

The UDS alumni national president made the appeal during the handing over of a renovated lecture hall to the authorities of UDS at Nyakpala campus yesterday.

He also pleaded with the government to release funds for the completion of all uncompleted buildings on the various campuses of the University.

Prof. Abagale lamented that the abandoned projects were serving as haven for criminals in the campus.

Prof. Abagale stated that the renovation works which cost about GH¢10,000 was part of the association's effort to address some of the challenges confronting the University.

He noted that the government alone could not fully provide the University the needed facilities hence the renovation of the lectures and other facilities.

Prof. Abagale also mentioned that the national alumni also refurbished one of the agriculture laboratories at the Nyakpala campus.

He indicated the national executives' readiness to support the University to deliver on its mandate.

National Executives of the alumni earlier on donated two brand new double-deck nissan pick-ups to the UDS administration.

The donation, according to the alumni was meant to alleviate transportation problems facing UDS.

Prof. George Nyaku, the principal of the Nyakpala campus on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor commended the alumni for the gesture.

"I wish to express our profound gratitude to you people for your continue support to the University " he commended.