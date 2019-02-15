Ghana: Airteltigo Launches 'Life Just Got Lit' Campaign

Telecommunications operator, AirtelTigo has teamed up with smartphone maker Samsung to launch "Life Just Got Lit" smartphone campaign aimed at fulfilling the digital aspirations of millions of Ghanaians.

Under the partnership, new and old customers will get a free AirtelTigo package which includes a new SIM card, voice minutes on AirtelTigo lines and data for the purchase of any phone or tablet in AirtelTigo shops and Samsung partner shops nationwide.

The free data and voice minute will vary according to the price of the Samsung phone purchased and will be awarded every month for a whole year.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AirtelTigo, Mrs Mitwa Nga'ambi, said the objective of the programme was to promote the digitisation of the economy.

"Entering 2019, we recognise and acknowledge that digitisation is a major agenda for this country and we are continuously seeking ways in which we can support the acceleration of smart phone adoption in Ghana. Our analysis shows that there is still a huge opportunity for growth when it comes to smartphone adoption in the country and we are delighted to partner with Samsung on this drive to get more smartphones into the hands of Ghanaians," she said.

The Managing Director for Samsung Ghana, Mr Eugene Nahm said "As a technology company, Samsung wants to be at the forefront of driving digitalisation of citizens by connecting them to the world. This partnership is for today's Ghanaian as enjoying the ultimate smartphone experience should be for everyone, not a select few and that is why we at Samsung have an array of smartphones - The Samsung Galaxy - for every Ghanaian regardless of their pocket," he said.

He said "this year marks 10 years of Galaxy, of relentless and meaningful innovations that have shaped and will continue to define the right time and we are excited to be part of growing Ghanaians digitally through the "Life Just Got Lit," campaign."