Ghana: DCE Calls for Extension of GAMA Project to Shai Osudoku District

THE Shai Osudoku District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Daniel Akuffo, has appealed to government to extend the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) Sanitation and Water project to the four districts in the Greater Accra Region.

That, he explained was the only way to achieve the One Household one toilet initiative currently in the region.

He made the appeal on Friday when he inspected ongoing projects in the area including public sanitation facilities with washrooms in all communities.

Each of them contains between 12 to 16 water closets.

The facilities are being constructed at Numesi, Djagbletey, Manya, Asutsuare swap and Asutuare Local Council, Ayikuma, Apperkon, Dorjumu, Natriku, Agormeda and Fiakonya.

They would be managed by the various area councils.

The DCE stated that the GAMA project provided 11 Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies (MMDAs) in the region with households and institutions with toilets leaving out the only four districts in the region.

"It was for this reason that I am appealing to the implementers of the programme to roll out the four remaining districts to enable the beneficiaries to improve on sanitation in their communities," he said.

In a related development, Mr Akuffo who was accompanied by officials of the assembly also inspected the renovated Dodowa District Court, the Dodowa library renovation project, classroom blocks under construction at Tokpo, Osuwem and Volivo.

The team also inspected the electrification project being undertaken at Wokpe, a suburb of Osuwem and Community Health Planning System (CHPS) compounds at Larnon, Osuwem, Ayikuma and Asutsuare junction.