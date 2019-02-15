Ghana: Baakonia Residents Appeal for Police Protection

Sunyani — Residents of Baakoniaba in the Sunyani municipality are calling for increased security protection by the police to ward off criminal activities in the area.

According to the residents, at least about 15 robbery cases were recorded in the past month, creating fear and panic among the people living there.

Mr Patrick Nyarko, a resident and banker told the Ghanaian Times that he had experienced four consecutive "break-ins" to his house with personal effects taken away anytime he left for work during the day time.

He said he had been living in the community for the past five months in fear and appealed to the police to extend their patrols to the area.

The Gyaasehene of the Baakoniaba community, Nana Adu-Sefah, also complained of the breakdown of the street lights on the main road to the town, contributing to the criminal activities there.

He noted that a lot of traders in the area had their stores broken into by thieves during the night, with their items taken away despite several appeals to the Sunyani Municipal Assembly to have the streets lights fixed but without any success.

Another challenge confronting the Baakoniaba community, Nana Adu-Sefah noted was the lack of access routes and poor drainage system in the area making the entire place becoming flooded during the raining season.

The Assembly man of the Baakoniaba community, Nicholas Adare, when contacted indicated that the assembly was aware of the problems of the area and that steps were being taken to address the situation.

He said the issues of the area had featured prominently in the assembly meetings and that soon the situation would be addressed.