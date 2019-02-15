14 February 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of President Briefed On Progress of Development Projects in Gedarif State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, was informed on implementation of development projects and progress the harvest season in Gedarif State.

This came when Assistant of the President received at the Republican Palace Thursday the Wali (governor) of Gedarif State, Mubarak Shammat, who said in a press statement that the meeting tackled the issue of harvest season and in addition to the efforts being made to solve the water problem in the state and establishment of Al-Faw - Mafaza - Hawatta road.

Sudan

Refugee Detained On Manus Island Wins Prestigious Human Rights Prize

The United Nations and human rights groups have criticised Australia's offshore detention centre policy, citing human… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.