Sudan: Assistant of President Briefed On Progress of Development Projects in Gedarif State

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, was informed on implementation of development projects and progress the harvest season in Gedarif State.

This came when Assistant of the President received at the Republican Palace Thursday the Wali (governor) of Gedarif State, Mubarak Shammat, who said in a press statement that the meeting tackled the issue of harvest season and in addition to the efforts being made to solve the water problem in the state and establishment of Al-Faw - Mafaza - Hawatta road.