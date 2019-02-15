Sudan: Dr. Faisal Affirms State Commitment Toward Sea Ports Workers' Rights

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, was briefed on economic, political, social and service situation in the Red Sea State.

Dr. Faisal affirmed during his meeting in the Republican PalaceThursday with the Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, Alhadi Mohamed Ali, the state's commitment to protect rights of the Sea Port workers and that their employment status will not be affected by any arrangements in the ports.

In a press statement, Al-Hadi said that the Assistant of the President will visit the Red Sea State to inspect the level of services and development, besides touring a number of areas in the state.