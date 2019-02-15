Ethiopia: Aila - Relation Between Sudan and Ethiopia Is Successful Model

Medani — The Wali(governor) of Gezira State, Dr Mohamed Tahir Aila, has described as successful model the relations between Sudan and Ethiopia.

This came when he received in his office Thursday a delegation of Ethiopian Embassy in Khartoum led by the Ambassador of Ethiopia to Sudan, Shiferaw Jarso.

Dr Aila has pointed to the strong ties of friendship between the peoples of Sudan and Ethiopia, informing the potentialities of Gezira State in different fields.

The Ethiopian Ambassador affirmed his country's resolve to bolster further its relations with Sudan for the interest of the peoples of the two countries.

He has hailed the good treatment that the Ethiopian community is finding in Sudan.

The Ethiopian diplomat said that the integration between the two countries would contribute to development of the economies of Sudan and Ethiopia.

He announced that he came to Gezira State to inspect the situation of the Ethiopian nationals there.