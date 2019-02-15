Ghana: VP Bawumia Shows Love to Street Kids On Val's Day

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, spent the morning of the day universally acclaimed as the day of love, Valentine's Day, with Rev Father Andrew Campbell and parishioners of the Christ The King Catholic Church to bring some cheer into the lives of street children at their daily Soup Kitchen.

The "CTK Soup Kitchen" is an initiative of Rev. Father Andrew Campbell with support from the Church to feed and help the less privileged, especially street children, and provide skills training to help them earn a living, find their feet and move away from the streets into permanent accommodation and livelihoods.

Some of the children showed their musical talents on the guitar and in rap, with an exhibition of beads created by the children also put on display.

In brief remarks, Vice President Bawumia thanked Fr Campbell and his staff for their humanitarian gesture, pointing out that every society is judged by the way it treats the needy and underprivileged.

"It is very easy to care about yourself, but very difficult to care about others. I want to thank Fr Campbell, his staff and parishioners of Christ The King Church for their care for these children. To provide breakfast every morning for these unfortunate ones is no easy feat, and I wish to personally thank you for all your efforts," he stated.

Vice President Bawumia advised the children to stay out of trouble despite their difficult circumstances, saying "We think you're special, and today we want to assure you that we love you and have not forgotten about you. Stay away from drugs and fights. They will only make your lives worse."

"Let us show love and care for each other," Vice President Bawumia urged society, adding "On our part, Government will continue to engage with all stakeholders as we work to provide shelter, education and skills training for our less privileged brothers and sisters."