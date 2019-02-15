Sudan: Opposition Coalition Urges Sudanese to March On Presidential Palace

Khartoum — The Sudan Call opposition coalition has urged Sudanese in all cities, districts, the rural and the margin areas to go out on Thursday for the march of victims of war and violations in Khartoum and move to the Presidential Palace to demand Al Bashir and his regime to immediately step down.

Yasir Arman, the Secretary of Foreign Relations of the Sudan Call appealed to "the forces of the margin and victims of wars and violations that the march of the day and the upcoming marches are their chance to end the wars, a rare opportunity will not be repeated again, which makes going out an imperative for every Sudanese for salvation from this regime."

Arman said in an interview with Radio Dabanga that the initiatives are over as that negotiation and initiative are now on the ground with the masses and no negotiations in any place as the masses are negotiating.

He asserted that the solution now in the hands of the people as well as dialogue, the progress is required now is to involve more people to take to the streets and the expansion of more confrontation until the overthrow of the regime

Peaceful protest

He said that the peaceful uprising that is taking place today in the cities and countryside of Sudan has defeated Al Bashir and his regime and we must uphold this peacefulness, which made Al Bashir and his regime monitored by the international community after the Sudanese imposed their cause on the international agenda.

Arman stressed that all the killings and violations carried out by the regime during the peaceful demonstrations are documented and pointed out that a delegation from the Sudan Call Forces will go on February 28 to attend the meetings of the Human Rights Council in Geneva with the aim of returning Sudan to the fourth item and appointing a special rapporteur.

He said, "We tell the international community now that there is no way to go back to old ways or partial solutions and that what is required is Al Bashir's departure and then there will be transitional arrangements involving all Sudanese, including war zones".