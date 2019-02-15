14 February 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan Uprising Now Into Third Month - Momentum Continues

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Gezira / Northern State — Yesterday, with the completion second month of the Sudanese popular uprising against the regime, Sudan's states witnessed marches in the Northern State and El Gezira demanding the step-down of Al Bashir and his regime from the government in response to the marsh of the rural areas announced by the professionals association and forces signatory to the Declaration of Freedom and Change.

Yesterday, El Ugda El Magarba area in El Gezira and El Birgeig area in the Northern State witnessed demonstration of dozens of youths demanding the overthrow of the regime and Al Bashir to step down.

The demonstrators in the streets raised the flags of Sudan and slogans calling for freedom and justice.

Yesterday, dozens of workers of the industrial DAL Group private company staged a protest in front of the DAL Sutrac buildings in Khartoum in solidarity with the stakeholders' march called for by the Sudanese Professionals Association.

The dozens of workers gathered in front of Sutrac buildings in Khartoum, holding banners calling for freedom, justice and overthrowing the regime.

The security forces arrested the administrative director of the engineering sector of the DAL Group, the security and safety director of the engineering sector of the group, and the director of Sutrac.

Sudan

Refugee Detained On Manus Island Wins Prestigious Human Rights Prize

The United Nations and human rights groups have criticised Australia's offshore detention centre policy, citing human… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.