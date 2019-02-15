Sudan: Musa Affirms Support to Kassala to Ease Burden of Living

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed, has affirmed his support to the efforts of Kassala State to ease the burden of living for the states' citizens via its initiative in this regard.

Musa, during his meeting Thursday with the Wali (governor) of Kassala State, Adam Jamma, in the presence of the Chairman of the state's Legislative Council, the state's Chairman of the Workers Union and members of the mechanism for easing the living condition, has called for intensifying communication and societal security and maintaining the state's social fabric.

The President's Assistant was informed on the state's arrangements for the easy movement between Kassala State and Eritrea, particularly the arrangements concerning the customs and immigration at the crossing points.

The wALI (governor) of Kassala state noted that the meeting has discussed efforts of the mechanism for easing the burden of living, the flow of goods to the cooperative societies, reduced price sales centers in all the state's localities, indicating that the meeting also tackled the process for providing liquidity (cash) for salaries of the state's workers.

He added that the meeting also reeviewed the the flow of petroleum materials and flower to the state, which he said is progressing normally.