Sudan: Dr. Al-Dirdiri Participates in Munich Security Conference

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Dr. Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, is participating during February 15-17 at Munich Security Conference in Germany, in response to invitation from the organizers of the conference, which is one of the largest and most important international conferences that discuss international policies and security challenges in the world.

A number of presidents and foreign ministers and directors of the security and intelligence services in the world are participating in the conference.

The minister will hold a number of meetings on the sidelines of the conference with his African, Arab and European counterparts to discuss the bilateral relations and issues of common concern.

SUNA learned that the Foreign Minister would give a lecture, on the sidelines of the conference on the building of security in Africa, in response to the invitation from the German Development Agency, in recognition of the important roles being played by Sudan for realizing regional security and peace.