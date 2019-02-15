14 February 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Council of Ministers Approved Report On Preparation for Sudanese Certificate Examination

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, headed by Prime Minister, Muttaz Musa, on Thursday approved a report on the preparation and procedures for Sudanese certificate's examinations, which is scheduled for the second of March.

The e Cabinet has appreciated the efforts of Sudanese teachers who are key for success and also praised the Sudanese Certificate Examination Administrationt and the examinations control committee.

The Council of Ministers affirmed that the Sudanese certificate is considered a source of honor to Sudan.

The Council of Ministers decided formation of a modern center with high quality for the Sudanese certificate in future.

