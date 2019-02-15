Sudan: Government - Legal Procedure Will Be Taken Against Calls for Violence

Khartoum — The government affirmed that it will take the necessary legal measures in response to calls for violence and political and intellectual terrorism and change by force.

A statement issued Thursday by the Ministry of Information, Communications and Information Technology pointed out that its has been following up what was broadcast by TV channels and mass media on the press conference held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at the headquarters of the National Umma Party by leaders of the so-called (Forces of Declaration of Freedom and Change, which openly declared during the conference that it rejects dialogue and reform and called for the overthrow of the regime by all means, including violence, and declared its readiness for the stage of violence, and that it bears the consequences of all that.

The ministry reiterated its condemnation of violence in all its forms, stressing that the government will continue to pursue dialogue as the only means to reach stability in the country.

The ministry pointed out that statements of the political leaders at the press conference proved that these political forces have lost publicity and people's support have reached the stage of despair and rejected dialogue as a peaceful means for the solving the homeland issues and the peaceful handing of power via the ballot boxes.

The statement stressed that the government will continue to pursue dialogue as the only way to achieve stability in the country, and will continue to safeguard the safety of the homeland and its citizens and boost peace and stability.

The government pointed out that it will take the necessary legal measures to respond to calls for violence, political and intellectual terrorism and change by force.

The government called on the Sudanese people not to respond to the calls for violence, break national consensus and endanger the security of the country, affirming that the government will do its best to safeguard the homeland and the safety of citizens and strengthen the bonds of stability and peace.