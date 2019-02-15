Sudan Takes Part in American Trade Forum in Addis Ababa

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. al- Derdiri Mohamed Ahmed, in response to an invitation from the Administration for the American- African Cooperation, and the US mission accredited to the African Union Commission in Addis Ababa, on the side line of the 32 nd ordinary African summit, has participated in the American Forum for Trade and Investment in held in Addis Ababa.

The Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassador, Babiker al- Sideeg noted that the forum has targeted the enhancement of the role of the American private sector to inter into trade and investments partnership with the African side, which comes in line with the spirit of the framework agreement for enhancing the frameworks of economic integration among the African states and regions in order to realize the continent's 2063 agenda and the sustainable development agenda.