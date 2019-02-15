South Africa: Huawei Service Centre Opens in Durban

Durban — HUAWEI Consumer Business Group (BG) South Africa has officially opened its first service store in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Province.

The facility has been opened at the Cornubia Mall in Durban.

It increases the company's footprint following the opening of one store in Johannesburg and two in Cape Town in recent years.

According to the company, customers can look forward to dedicated services such as mobile training sessions, onsite device repairs and an extensive range of Huawei accessories to choose from, for all products.

Huawei Service Centres have been designed to incorporate the latest technologies, service and repair, culminating in a seamless experience.

Meanwhile, Honor, the leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group, announced that all Honor consumers would be welcomed at Huawei Service stores.

"I'm thrilled that Honor consumers can feel comfortable and at ease when purchasing Honor devices knowing that all their service needs are accessible and conveniently catered for at the Huawei Service Centres," Honor Chief Executive Officer, Raymond Liu, said at the opening of the Durban outlet.