Nigeria: Ned Nwoko Splashes 20 MillionOn NSF Champions, Team Delta

Former member of the House of Representatives, Prince Ned Nwoko on Monday gave a N20 million reward to members of Team Delta for their outstanding performance at the 19th National Sports Festival in Abuja.

Nwoko, who hosted the Team and their officials to a gala night at the Mount Ned Nwoko Resort, praised the hard work and excellent spirit, which has given Deltans control in sports, banking, media, oil, Nollywood, theatre and other sectors.He said he was particularly thrilled by the fact that one of the beneficiaries of his scholarship was in Team Delta at the festival, adding that he took special interest in her when she distinguished herself at a competition he organised at the Mount Ned Nwoko Resort.

"Sports means life to me. When I was growing up as a young child, I had a choice of going into sports. However, I chose to read Law. Today, you can no longer make those choices, because you have the opportunity of studying in the University and still do sports.

"This is another reason I decided to build a Sports University called STARS University, one of its kind in the whole of West Africa. It makes me feel proud as a Deltan and Nigerian wherever I am in the world. I have decided, we must catch them young and provide them with the best of opportunities to excel in life," Nwoko said.

Apart from the N20 million largesse, Nwoko also promised to place 20 of them on scholarship to study anywhere with N400,000 each annually for the duration of their studies.

Responding to Nwoko's gestures, the Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Tonobok Okowa said,"Although the Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has done so much for us in the Commission, we are proud of Ned Nwoko for his support and encouragement. I assure you that this boost will spur our sports men and women to do much more in subsequent sporting editions."Also speaking at the event, the CEO of Warri Wolves, Comrade Moses Etu commended Prince Ned Nwoko for his sports philanthropy, while calling on other well Nigerians to emulate the gesture.