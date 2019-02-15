15 February 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Teacher in Court for Raping Pupil

By Luthando Mapepa

A 42-year-old teacher stationed at Dzingire Primary School in Chimanimani has been hauled to court facing accusations of raping one of his pupils on two separate occasions after luring her with sachets of Jolly Juice powder on both incidents.

Warren Chikwewu, who was residing at the school, appeared at Chipinge Magistrates Court facing two counts of rape.

He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembawire, who remanded him in custody to February 20, for trial.

Mr Nembawire advised Chikwewu to approach the High Court for bail application.

