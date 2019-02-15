Zimbabwe: New Stadium On Cards

HARARE City Council have revealed plans to build a multi-million dollar state-of-the-art stadium in the south western part of the city.

The stadium, which is expected to cater for some of the high-profile games, is expected to be completed in the next four years.

The city has since put aside $1,4 million to be used this year for the initial phase of the project.

More money has also been budgeted for the refurbishment of Gwanzura, which has turned into an eyesore.

The city authorities are hoping to have completed the repair work by August this year.

Harare City spokesperson Michael Chideme yesterday told The Herald they have budgeted for the facility and plans are underway to transform the area.

"This facility will be known as Highglen Stadium. The reason is to decentralise the city's sporting infrastructure because you find that in that part of the city there is no recognised sporting infrastructure.

"You will also realise that there is a big shopping mall in that area, but it lacks patronage because there is no activity.

"So, this stadium will help make the area lively," said Chideme.

Harare City Housing Director Addmore Nhekairo said they were looking to invest more into the renovations of existing facilities.

"Currently, we have five stadia that we have as a city, but looking at the demands that the city requires, we have decided as a city to come up with a new state-of-the-art stadium which will be located to the south of Highglen, close to the round-about."