Zimbabwe: Five Jailed, Seven Acquitted

FIVE of the 12 protesters who barricaded Harare-Chitungwiza Road, burnt tyres and threw stones at passing vehicles during the MDC-Alliance instigated violence last month were yesterday sentenced to 5 years each in jail while the remaining seven were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Tafadzwa Zibako (19), Phillip Simango (16), Simbarashe Ndarukwa (27), Steven Mudzamiri (23) and Daniel Gwembe were initially sentenced to 48 months in jail each before 12 months were suspended on condition of good behaviour. Mbare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje acquitted Bigman Nyakudanga (18), Tawanda Makwarimba (25), Takunda Shonhiwa (17), Lincoln Sakabuya (17), Leo Nyarambi (22), Joseph Marimbe (26) and Clapton Mandisodza (27).

In passing sentence Mr Mambanje said the five committed a serious offence. He said a custodial sentence was appropriate to send a strong warning to would be offenders.