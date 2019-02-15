Zimbabwe: Swimming Team Off to Namibia

THE Zimbabwe team will today leave for the African Swimming Championships Zone IV Swimming and Open Water Swimming Championships in Windhoek, Namibia.

The event will take place from Saturday to Wednesday and Zimbabwe will have a team of 29 swimmers and four additional open water swimmers.

The team will be managed by Tracy Doorman and coached by Lorna Riley and Tim Phiri.

"The swimming championships will be held at the Olympia Municipal Pool in Windhoek. This is a 50m, 8-lane facility. Competition days will be Saturday 16th February and Monday 18th to Wednesday 20th February," said Tracy Doorman.

Doorman told The Herald that her team will also participate in the open water swimming event, which was last held in 2017 in Mauritius. We will also have swimmers participating in the open water event, which will be held at the Lake Oanab Resort, which is approximately 90km from Windhoek.

"We are looking forward to a great display, personal bests and, hopefully, medal-winning performances."

Cana Zone Iv Swimming Team

Venekai Dhemba, Paige Van der Westhuizen, Onesimus Ngwenya, Brett Jones,

Matida Musere, Hannah Mitchell, Sean Reilly, Kallen Wilke, Onye Onovo, Ella Allardice, Paul Retzlaff, Chiedza Mtetwa, Tait Mills, Courtney Brown

Mufaro Ngwenya, Quintin Tayali, Mkhuseli Mahobele, Claire Melrose, Garrick Duff, Jordan Smith, Kiara Goodinson, Amy Doorman, Cory Werrett, Saira Ramajan, Ashley Makuwa

Cana Zone Iv - Additional Open Water Swimmers

Amy Kluckow, Connor Malloch-Brown, Jodie Hawkes, Gemma Schonken