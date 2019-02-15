Tanzania: Diamond, Rayvanny Accused of Stealing Video Concept for their Hit Song

Photo: Rayvanny/Instagram

Diamond, Rayvanny drop another banger.

Cape Town — Popular musicians Diamond Platnumz and Rayvanny's new song, Tetema, which is currently trending on top of the charts in East Africa has been rocked by controversy.

Critics were quick to say that the video has a striking resemblance to U.S. rapper Tyler the Creator's song, See you Again, which was released in August 2018.

Fans are also saying that Diamond Platnumz and Rayvanny "copied" some scenes from the rapper's song.

In the Tetema video, Diamond has dancers in an airstrip dressed in red berets, white t-shirts and red pants with a plane on the background - just the same as Tyler the Creator's video.

The striking similarities between the two videos has raised eyebrows, eliciting a discussion on whether to call it copy and paste or just borrowing a scene from what already exist.

This is not the first video Diamond has been accused of copying though. The award-winning singer's video Fire featuring Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has a striking resemblance to U.S. singer Jason Derulo's Swalla and I Miss You as like a Swahili version of Adele's famous Hello hit.

In July 2018, he was accused of using a concept from Sharuk Khan Movie for the song Baila. He defended his act saying that he used the concept because Khan is one of his role models.

Diamond and Rayvanny are yet to respond to the allegations.

Check out the videos and you be the judge.

Rayvanny Ft Diamond Platnumz - Tetema

Tyler the Creator - See you Again