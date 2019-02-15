15 February 2019

South Africa: Sho Madjozi Is the 'Gqom Empress' in New Short Film

Johannesburg — Sho Madjozi has combined her love for basketball and music, using it to create an epic short film for her fans on Valentine's Day.

The movie, called Trickshot, stars Sho as the "gqom empress" who "every boy in town would do their best to impress".

Not only does the short clip show off the rapper's hit tracks from her debut album Limpopo Champions League, it also displays her incredible basketball skills.

"The film celebrates love and basketball and is being delivered on Valentine's Day to her supporters as a gift of love," a press release explains.

According to the statement, Sho Madjozi is currently in Charlotte, North Carolina to participate in the NBA All-Star Weekend as an ambassador for NBA Africa.

Sho is really winning at 2019 so far. The rapper also landed herself on the VogueWorld 100 list which, according to Vogue, celebrates "fearless, talented individuals who have captured our attention of late and are poised to transform style, beauty, and culture globally in the months to come."

