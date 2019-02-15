15 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Khanyi Mbau Is On the Search for Her Lookalike

Johannesburg — Have you ever been told that you look just like Khanyi Mbau?

Well then what are waiting for, the TV personality is looking for you.

On Thursday Khanyi reached out to fans on social media saying that she is in search of her lookalike. All you have to do is post a picture of yourself and tag her.

"I am looking for women that look like me! I have many people tag me in pictures that resemble me... and no u need not have light skin or lightening, JUST LOOK LIKE ME!!" Khanyi posted.

Hey, we love celeb lookalikes just as much as the next person. So Khanyi's twin, if you're out there, get posting.

Source: The Juice

South Africa

