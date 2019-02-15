15 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Probe Launched Into Deadly Durban Harbour Ship Fire

Tagged:

Related Topics

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) has launched an investigation into a ship fire that claimed six lives at the Durban harbour.

A Samsa statement said that the vessel, known as the f.v TROPICAL 1, was Mozambique registered.

"[We are] in the process of formally making contact with the Mozambican authorities to inform them about the incident."

The six fishermen died and three more were injured in the fire at the Durban harbour, near Belfast Road in the Bayhead area.

Rescue Care operations director Garrith Jamieson told News24 that the fire had started around 14:30 on Thursday. The cause of the fire was unknown.

Jamieson said that firefighters worked all through the night to put out the fire.

Rescue workers made the gruesome discovery around 02:00 on Friday.

Three men had earlier been treated on the scene and transported to hospital on Thursday afternoon by Rescue Care paramedics.

News24

South Africa

Citizens Can Still Register to Vote

Cabinet has called on all eligible voters who have not registered to vote in the upcoming elections to do so at the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.