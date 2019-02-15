South Africa: Probe Launched Into Deadly Durban Harbour Ship Fire

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) has launched an investigation into a ship fire that claimed six lives at the Durban harbour.

A Samsa statement said that the vessel, known as the f.v TROPICAL 1, was Mozambique registered.

"[We are] in the process of formally making contact with the Mozambican authorities to inform them about the incident."

The six fishermen died and three more were injured in the fire at the Durban harbour, near Belfast Road in the Bayhead area.

Rescue Care operations director Garrith Jamieson told News24 that the fire had started around 14:30 on Thursday. The cause of the fire was unknown.

Jamieson said that firefighters worked all through the night to put out the fire.

Rescue workers made the gruesome discovery around 02:00 on Friday.

Three men had earlier been treated on the scene and transported to hospital on Thursday afternoon by Rescue Care paramedics.

