South Africa: Knights Boosted By Proteas Quick for One Day Cup

Cape Town — Former Proteas speedster Marchant de Lange has been added to the Knights squad for their Momentum One-Day Cup campaign.

The seamer has played for the Knights in the past few seasons and has been very effective in their recent One-Day Cup campaigns. He has played 79 List A matches, claiming 139 wickets at an economy rate of 5.46 with a best return of 5/49.

De Lange gets called up to the Knights at the time the team needs his bowling skill the most.

"We are happy to have Marchant involved in our 50 over campaign because our bowling attack has been struggling, especially with Duanne Olivier away on national duty," commented Knights Chief Executive Johan van Heerden.

"With the amount of rain that has been happening around South Africa, the wicket will be more pace friendly and that is why we believe he will be of great value to the team."

De Lange will be available for selection as of February 19 when the Knights host the Cape Cobras at Mangaung Oval for their first home game.

Sport24