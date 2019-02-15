Liberia: Judge Gbeisay Wants Drugs, Money Laundering Laws Strengthened

Judge Gbeisay: "I am disappointed with the country's weak drugs law."

The Judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Margibi County Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay has called on the Legislature to strengthen the laws on money laundering and drugs, to enhance a smooth dispensation of the country's drug laws.

Judge Gbeisay made the remark during the opening of the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Kakata, Margibi County, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, according to the Liberia News Agency Correspondent (LINA) in Margibi County.

Gbeisay informed the public that the court is an interpreting arm of the government and can only interpret what it has been given by the Legislature and Executive branch of government.

"It is in this view, we hereby call on our 54th Legislature to enact the appropriated legislation on drugs, money laundering and corruption in Liberia," he said.

The assigned Judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit Court said that the present laws on drugs, money laundering and corruption are weak and inadequate, to address this menace in our society.

Judge Gbeisay said he has also observed that some insurance companies are undermining the effort of the government.

"What we have on the book is just a mere public health and safety laws," Gbeisay said.

He pointed specifically to the administration of the court in the dispensation of justice to those accused in drugs related cases.

"The accused apparently used the proceeds of the drug and employed insurance companies to file their criminal appearance bond, which the Judge is under a legal duty to approve once it meets legal requirements," he said.

However, he said many of the insurance companies failed to realize that the object of the criminal appearance bond is that the accused must appear in court at the call of the case.

He informed the court that his gavel will have no mercy on insurance companies or individuals who will bail out an accused but fail to produce him/her on due notice for trial.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Minister for Litigation Cllr. Wesseh A. Wesseh informed parties litigants that he has followed the activities of Judge Gbeisay, and urged the Margibi County Bar Association and all court actors to take the Judge's charge seriously.