Liberia: Jon Bricks Donates to Danny Feeney Orphanage

Partial view of some of the donated items with Jon Bricks standing at the back.

Legendary Hipco rapper, Jon Bricks is a phenomenal artist who has broken multiple records during the course of his decade and a half musical career, thus making him one of Liberia's most successful artists.

However, one thing that differentiates Bricks from his peers is his philanthropic efforts, which was recently made manifest during his visit to Danny Feeney Memorial Orphanage home in lower Margibi County.

"Giving back to the less fortunate is something I love doing. I have been in similar situations before; therefore, it is my responsibility to help them when they are in need," the rapper said.

Jon Bricks, who is the culture attaché to Liberian embassy in China, donated several items including an undisclosed amount of cash for soup kinds, several bags of rice and other assorted items that can keep the orphanage home of 49 children running on three meals a day for three months.

Although he declined to disclose the value of the donated artist, an aide to Bricks said the amount spent for the items donated is little above US$700 (LD112,000).

Jon Bricks' recent donation is one of several he has made in the last four years through his self-supported Jon Bricks Foundation, formally Zama Plus Foundation, spending over US10,000 during the course of the four years.

The Liberian rapper's donations over the years to orphanage home across the country are meant to assist in alleviating the living conditions of the orphanage at the various place he has visited by making sure they have food to eat regularly.

"Currently, I'm working out modalities to see how I can graduate from just giving food kinds to paying school fees among others. I feel a lot for these children when I visit them," Jon Bricks said, adding, "therefore, I want to help them secure a better future with education."

(L-r) Mother Salome Gbarpue, Founder and proprietress, Danny Feeney Memorial Orphanage Home, lower Margibi County, speaks with Jon Bricks about the need to build additional classrooms at the orphanage home as well as sponsoring children from the home who are in senior high school.

Bricks' visit to the orphanage home, according to its founder and proprietress Mother Salome Gbarpue, came as a surprise as they were not expecting him.

"We had no idea that he was coming with such a timely donation that will carry us a long way. As a matter of fact, we have to use the last detergents and cook the last rice we had the same day before he brought the donation, which indeed put smiles on the faces of the children," she said.

Mother Gbarpue disclosed that she runs the charity home by selling soap, making farms, and other items to raise funds to purchase foods, detergents and to pay some of the teachers at the school attached to the orphanage.

Meanwhile, mother Gbarpue has called on well-meaning Liberian and musicians to support the orphanage home or other orphanage homes across the country in its effort to provide and give a better future to orphans across the country.

"We want to use this opportunity to appeal to other private Liberians and philanthropists to emulate this gesture by Bricks in alleviating the conditions of orphans across the country," she said.