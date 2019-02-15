15 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Girl, 9, Swept Away While Swimming With Friends in Durban River

Tagged:

Related Topics

A nine-year-old girl has been swept away by the current while swimming in a river with her friends in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Friday.

Police search and rescue officials were deployed from the Dusi Canoe Marathon event to H Section, where the children were located.

The four children were playing in the river when they were swept away by the fast-flowing water. Three were able to get to safety, while the fourth disappeared below the surface.

Police divers were airlifted to the scene to search for the girl. The police air wing also searched downstream for the girl.

The search continues.

Source: <b>News24</b>

South Africa

Citizens Can Still Register to Vote

Cabinet has called on all eligible voters who have not registered to vote in the upcoming elections to do so at the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.