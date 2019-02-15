South Africa: Girl, 9, Swept Away While Swimming With Friends in Durban River

A nine-year-old girl has been swept away by the current while swimming in a river with her friends in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Friday.

Police search and rescue officials were deployed from the Dusi Canoe Marathon event to H Section, where the children were located.

The four children were playing in the river when they were swept away by the fast-flowing water. Three were able to get to safety, while the fourth disappeared below the surface.

Police divers were airlifted to the scene to search for the girl. The police air wing also searched downstream for the girl.

The search continues.

Source: <b>News24</b>